Retired admiral to Trump: Yank my clearance, too

(AP) – A retired Navy admiral who oversaw the raid that killed Osama bin Laden is telling President Donald Trump that he’d be honored if Trump would yank his security clearance just like he did to former CIA Director John Brennan.

William McRaven says few Americans have done more than Brennan to protect the nation.

McRaven tells Trump that he would consider it an honor if the president would revoke his security clearance as well so he can add his name to the list of individuals who have spoken out against Trump’s presidency.

He says Trump can’t suppress his critics’ voices, which will continue until he becomes “the leader we prayed you would be.”

McRaven spoke out in an open letter to Trump published Thursday in The Washington Post.