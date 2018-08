Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Expressing yourself comes in many forms, one of them being how you decorate your home or cottage. If you're looking for a place to shop that offers those one of a kind items you can't find anywhere else, a trip to Sui Generis Home Furniture should be on your to-do list.

Todd made a visit to their shop in Newaygo to learn about what sets them apart from other furniture stores.

Sui Generis is located at 1 State Road.

For more information, call (231)-303-5008 or go to suigenerishome.com.