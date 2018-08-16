Teen killed in US-131 crash

PLAINFIELD, Mich. — A teen died in a crash on Wednesday evening on northbound US-131 near West River Drive in Plainfield Township.

According to police a northbound vehicle struck a Honda Odyssey from behind which created a ripple effect and the Odyssey struck an SUV ahead of it on US-131.

The Odyssey then left the roadway and struck a large freeway sign.

A 14-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene and a number of other involved people were transported to the hospital with injuries.

This crash is still under investigation but alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

