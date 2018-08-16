Trade your heels for flip flops at the Green Gala

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get ready for the greenest bash of the season! Trade your high heels for flips flops as Friends of Grand Rapids Parks hosts the Green Gala fundraiser on August 16.

Guests can drink cocktails, participate in a silent auction, play lawn games, and dance to music and a laser lights show by DJ AJ Paschka.

The Green Gala raises money for Friends of Grand Rapids Parks, so they can protect and expand the city's parks, public spaces, and urban forest.

The event will be at Reservoir Park in Grand Rapids from 7-10:30 p.m.

For more event information, visit friendsofgrparks.org.