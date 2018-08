Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 8th annual Yassou Greek Cultural Festival is bringing food, dancing and culture to Grand Rapids this weekend.

For three days, everyone can taste homemade Greek food, desserts, and imported libations. In addition to food, there will be live music, dancing, and other activities that will immerse guests in Greek culture.

It's all happening at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, located at 330 Lakeside Drive North East, August 17-19.

For a complete event schedule, visit grgreekfest.com.