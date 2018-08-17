1 dead, 4 injured in Comstock Twp. crash

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman died and four other people were injured after a two-car crash Friday in Comstock Township.

The crash happened at about 1:30 p.m. when a vehicle traveling along 31st Street pulled out in front of another car at E. G Avenue, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department.

A 79-year-old Battle Creek woman was taken to the hospital after the crash and later died. Her name was not released.

Four other people were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, the sheriff’s department said in a release. The crash remains under investigation.