Bus drivers putting safety first as students return to school

KENOWA HILLS, Mich. - Bus drivers are getting ready to make this year extra special for your children while putting safety first.

Julie Peck Sypniewski, a bus driver with Kenowa Hills Public Schools has been driving for the district 14 years, saying the students are the main reason so many people pursue a career as a bus driver.

“I’m the first they see in the morning and the last they see when they get off, and that leaves a huge impression on my kids, I hope it does anyway,” Peck Sypniewski said.

The district was overtaken by Duram Transportation about five years ago. Despite this change, drivers say your student’s safety has only become more precious to drivers with the implementation of onboard cameras and a new light/alert system after two Coopersville teens died when crashing into the back of a school bus in 2011.

“Yellow lights below, pass real slow. Yellow lights on top, prepare to stop,” said Diane Schwaiger, Office Manager at Kenowa Hills Bus Garage.

Other bus drivers agree it’s important for the public to know when to stop for students, saying it’s a crime to pass a bus whenever pickup-up or dropping off a child. Fines vary depending on where offenders get caught overtaking a bus, and it’s an automatic 3-points on your license.

“A lot of times I’ll holler back to the kids, hey get that license plate number for me,” said Theresa Boos, a bus driver of 15-years. “That could be your grandkid or neighbor’s kid. If you see the ‘yellows’ coming down, that means we’re going to stop.”

Drivers with the district run about 325,000 miles each year, hoping every mile driven is safe and enjoyable for your loved ones. So remember to stay seated, pay attention to your bus driver, and enjoy the ride.