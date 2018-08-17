Car crashes into tree in Kalamazoo County; driver critically injured

BRADY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an injury accident that saw a car slam into a tree.

Only one vehicle was involved.

Sheriff’s deputies, South County Fire crews and Pride Care EMS were dispatched to Portage Road near Clyde Street around 7:20 p.m. Friday.

That’s in Brady Township. According to a Sheriff’s Office news release, a 51-year-old Three Rivers man was driving southbound on Portage Road, south of Clyde Street, when he lost control of his Ford Taurus and crashed into the tree.

The driver was the only one in his car, and police say he was taken by ambulance to a hospital with critical injuries.

Anyone who may have further information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at
269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100. Information can also be reported online to Silent Observer.

