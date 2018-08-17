Detroit lawmaker apologizes for calling opponent racial slur

Posted 11:27 AM, August 17, 2018, by

DETROIT (AP) — A black Detroit lawmaker has apologized for using racial slurs against an Asian-American opponent for state Senate.

The Detroit News reports that Rep. Bettie Cook Scott issued an apology Thursday after accountability group Progress Michigan revealed Scott used racial slurs to refer to state Rep. Stephanie Chang. Progress Michigan also revealed this week that Scott told voters during the Aug. 7 primary that she was disgusted to see the black community support Chang and not “their own people.”

Scott and Chang were among six Democratic candidates running for state Senate District 1. Chang won the primary.

Scott apologized to Chang, her husband and the Asian-American community. She says she should never contribute to divisiveness as a state representative.

Chang says she plans to meet with Scott next week.

