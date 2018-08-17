Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Say hello to Friday's Friend, Brownie! Brownie is a 6-year-old terrier mix. Brownie needs to meet dogs before living with them, but is very social with people. A child meeting is required if he were to go home with children. Brownie is a happy go lucky fella that would love to go to a home with an active individual.

There's a special running now until August 31 for dog adoption. All long-term dogs-- those who have stayed with the Humane Society for over a month-- will have an adoption fee of $25.

If you are interested in adopting Brownie or any other animal at HSWM, please call (616)-453-8900 or visit them online hswestmi.org.