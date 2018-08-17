Get down and dirty, literally, at GR Mud Run on Aug. 25

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's time once again to get down and dirty, literally, at the Grand Rapids Mud Run on August 25. The local race promises participants a way to get their body dirty and their conscious clean.

The Mud Run isn't a typical 5K race, throughout the course runners will have to fight their way through mud pits, a 60-foot mud slide, tunnel crawls, walls, slippery hill climbs, and more.

After the race, runners have the chance to give back by donating their muddy shoes after the race. The Salvation Army will take those shoes, clean them up, and give them back to people in need.

The first heat starts at 8:30 a.m. and the last 5K run starts at 10:30. The Kid's Mini Mud Heat will be at 11 a.m.

Registration runs through Friday, August 24 at 8 p.m. Runners can also register the day of the event starting at 7 a.m.

To register online or for more information, visit grandrapidsmudrun.com.