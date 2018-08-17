Get to know first responders at the annual Remembrance Car Cruise

WALKER, Mich. — The annual Remembrance Car Cruise is raising money for a good cause.

The Remembrance Car Cruise raises money for the group “Thin Blue Line Michigan,” which helps families of fallen officers.

The event begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, and runs until 1 p.m in Walker.

Organizers say it will take place along Remembrance Rd., starting near Sobie Meats and ending near the police department.

A wide variety of classic cars will be on display. There will also be food, games, plus a chance to meet first responders from the area.

For more information, you can search the event on Facebook.

