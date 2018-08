GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — After nearly two years of construction, the City of Grand Haven is set to reopen the south pier Saturday, weather permitting.

The public is invited to come out for the Picnic on the Pier event from 6-8 p.m. to enjoy the pier and the view.

Tables and chairs will be provided, but the city is asking people to bring their own food and drinks.

The event is free.