GVSU’s young wide receivers stepping up under veteran quarterback

ALLENDALE, Mich. -- Entering the 2018 season, Grand Valley State must find a way to replace their leading receivers from last season. But with veteran quarterback Bart Williams leading the way, the team said the offense is shaping up pretty well.

"If I'm gonna have inexperience, I'd rather have inexperience at running back and wide receiver than I would at quarterback," head coach Matt Mitchell said at GVSU Media Day on Friday. We're talking a sixth year senior, in our masters program, he checks all the boxes."

And as they try to build depth at the receiver position, sophomore WR Brandon Wadley said it gives them comfort to have Williams as well.

"He is so smart when it comes to football IQ. He knows everything. He knows defenses like the back of his hand. That helps us a lot and takes some pressure off of us wide receivers being young."

The Lakers kick off their regular season August 30th in Allendale against Indianapolis.