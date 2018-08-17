House fire in Wyoming prompts evacuation, but put out quickly

WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming and Grandville fire departments sent multiple trucks to a house fire late Friday evening, but it turned out not to be too serious.

Smoke was visible when firefighters arrived around 5:45 p.m. Friday, at 4430 – 56th Street SW, in Wyoming. But the fire was put out quickly.

Firefighters confirmed to FOX 17 at the scene that everyone got out safely.

There was no immediate word what started the fire.

Kent County Dispatch Authority said at 6:20 p.m. that Wyoming and Grandville firefighters remained on the scene, looking into the matter. Crews were dispatched there around 5:45 p.m.