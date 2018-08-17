Ionia Co. kids raising money for older brother’s heart, double lung transplant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IONIA, Mich. -- A family in Ionia County is working to give one of their own a second chance at life.

Sean Smith-Herroon, 23, was born with primary pulmonary hypertension, a chronic lung disease that can lead to heart failure. When he was a baby, doctors told his parents he wouldn't live past 2 years old.

He's beaten all expectations, even having three kids and getting engaged. Now, he needs a new heart and pair of lungs. His family says he still needs to be approved for the transplant registry and come up with the money to pay for the surgery.

"We are selling ice cream and brownies and selling drinks just to start adding up some cash because we need to raise $25,000," Sean's sister Shianne Herroon said.

Sean hopes to be able to go to Cleveland to have the transplant done. If you'd like to help, his family will be at the Ionia Farmer's Market Saturday morning starting at 10 a.m. A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help raise money.