Kent City Eagles know what it takes

KENT CITY, Mich. -- The Kent City football team is coming off one of their best years in program history, earning their first undefeated regular season in school history in 2017.

With all-state running back Giovanni Week returning this season, along with a good offensive line, the Eagle said their experience in 2017 taught them a lot about hard work.

J"We really saw what it takes to play at a high level," senior quarterback John Meek added. "In our conference sometimes we get some games that aren't so close, but now we know what it's like to be in a tight game and be competitive."

Head Coach, Bill Crane, said that their success proves how far they've come.

"We talked a couple of years ago about changing the culture of the program and last year I think was a great example of that. Just the work that goes in during the offseason and the work that needs to take place at practice is something that was a big takeway for us last year."