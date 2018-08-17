Last chance to sign up, Michigan Titanium race starts Aug. 19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are no other events of this caliber in the state; runners, swimmers, and bikers alike are preparing to go head-to-head in the 2018 Michigan Titanium on Sunday.

If you're worried about missing the deadline, there's still time to sign up and take part either as a racer or a volunteer.

Race Director Doug Tuttle, along with Dr. Ed Kornoelje from Metro Health, talk about what it takes to be in the Michigan Titanium.

The Michigan Titanium offers Olympic, Half Iron, and Full Iron distances along with relays, duathlon and aquabike options so that athletes of all skills can participate.

The races starts at Versluis Park, with start times varying for each race.

Not a big runner? The Michigan Titanium also needs volunteers to help out with the event. Volunteer groups will be paid up to $150 for their time and effort.

To register for the race or as a volunteer, visit mititanium.com.