Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With beautiful Lake Michigan as a backdrop, the 5th annual Alexander Zonjic's Shoreline Jazz Festival will bring some of the best contemporary jazz, funk and soul musicians together for four days of amazing music.

Alexander came by with flute in hand, to give the details of the festival and play one of the many songs people can hear at the event.

Shoreline Jazz Festival is happening August 23-26 at Heritage Landing, Muskegon.

For a lineup of performers, visit shorelinejazzfestival.com.