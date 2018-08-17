Man, 54, hit and killed on Allegan County roadway

GANGES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Saugatuck man was hit and killed on 66th Street near 119th Avenue in Ganges Township on Thursday.

The teen driver of the vehicle involved told police that he was traveling southbound on 66th Street when he struck the Robert Joe-Edward Cobb, 54, who reportedly was lying in the roadway.

Cobb was wearing dark clothing and was lying in the southbound lane before he hit him, the teen reported.

Sustaining severe injuries, Cobb was pronounced dead on the scene.

This crash is still under investigation.