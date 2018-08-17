Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for August 17

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. The iconic Grand Haven Pier is set to open this weekend after two years of construction.

The crews finished up this week by placing new concrete and sealing it. It was a project that cost about $3.5 million, and with the help of the people and GoFundMe, they raised $1 million of that.

Construction started back in 2016, and was supposed to be done last year. High water levels along Lake Michigan made it difficult for the U.S. Army Corps to finish the project.

2. Buchanan Elementary got a face lift as part of Grand Rapids Public School's transformation plan.

The building is largely new, and has more security at the front door. It also has 18 new classrooms, plus computer labs and a media center.

The superintendent says the renovations show the district's commitment to one of their most diverse neighborhoods.

This coming Monday is the first day of school for GRPS.

3. Grand Rapids' only cat cafe is already celebrating its one year anniversary.

The Happy Cat Cafe lets people pay per hour to play with kitty cats. It's also a chance for people to get to know a cat, and hopefully adopt it.

The cafe, on Division, is celebrating 90 adoptions in its first year and needs your help to get to 100.

There's a Customer Appreciation Party today from noon to 6 p.m. There will be free food, face painting, and a free shirt with any purchase.

A local tattoo shop also offered to give people cat tattoos for $30 as part of the celebration.

Currently there are up to 25 kittens at the cafe, up for adoption.

4. Here's another reason to adopt a cat today, it's Black Cat Appreciation Day.

This day exists to help eliminate myths and fears of black cats.

So let those "unlucky" omens cross all your paths and have a "purfect" day!

5. Aldi's wine advent calendar is back, and this year it will be available in the U.S.

The supermarket chain made the announcement on social media Wednesday. Last year it was only available in the U.K. where shoppers raved about the calendar.

The wine calendar will feature 24 mini bottles of Aldi wine for $70. New this year, there will also be a cheese version of the Advent calendar, containing a variety of mini cheese samples for $13.

Both will hit stores on November 7.