Non-traditional rally encourages acts of kindness

Posted 11:36 PM, August 17, 2018

Caretaker assisting senior man with walker

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Teams will compete to complete kindness challenges at the first ever Kindness Rally, hosted by the Grand Rapids Junior Chamber.
The day of compassion kicks off Saturday at noon, at the Grand Rapids Chamber on Monroe Ave.
Each team is required to have four to five people, and will complete challenges from cleaning up trash to walking someone to their car.
Organizers are encouraging everyone to show their impact by using the hashtag #KindnessRally on social media.
If you would like to register, search Eventbrite.

