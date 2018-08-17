The race to get back to school continues at the Berlin Raceway

MARNE, Mich. — Organizers at Berlin Raceway are trying to get little ones started off on the right foot for the next academic year with Kid’s Night.
It runs from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, with free admission being offered to kids 11 and under.
Families will have the chance to enjoy all kinds of activities such as an extreme obstacle course, rock climbing, games, and more.
Participants are encouraged to donate gently used backpacks to help children without them in West Michigan.
Anyone that does make a backpack donation will be entered to win a back to school prize.
