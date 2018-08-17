Watervliet hoping to continue success in 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERVLIET, Mich. -- The Watervliet football team has 79 wins in the last 9 years and have gone 7 straight season with at least a share of a conference title.

This year, the Panthers are coming off an unbeaten regular season and a district title and hope they can continue that success.

"We didn't start off to good my first couple of years," said head coach Jeremy Andrews. "We were 1-8 and I was just hoping for a year 3 and year 4. We were able to get things rolling pretty good and it's been everything I hoped it would be to build that consistency where the players come and go but we are able to continue that level of success."

But a challenge for Watervliet in 2018 is replacing quarterback Zack Pickens. Fortunately, Garrett Matthews said he is up to the job.

"I learned a lot just going through the reads and all the progressions even running the ball hitting holes and spots just learned a lot form him."

The Panthers open their 2018 against Lawton on Friday, August 24th.