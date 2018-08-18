× 1 person shot during car theft in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich.– An investigation is underway after a man was shot during a car theft Friday night.

The incident occurred in the 1400 block of Charles Street in Kalamazoo around 10:30 p.m.

Police say the man was held at gunpoint while multiple suspects were attempting to steal his vehicle and when he fought back, he was shot in the leg.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he is expected to be okay.

Police say they found the stolen vehicle a couple of blocks away from where the man was shot.

The suspects are still at large and are believed to be driving a silver vehicle.

If you know anything call police or silent observer.