2 suffer non-life-threatening injuries in Kalamazoo rollover crash

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two drivers were injured in a rollover accident Saturday afternoon.

At 2:12 p.m. Saturday, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Officers responded to a report of a rollover crash at the intersection of North Sage Street and West Main Street. Upon arriving at the scene, officers located a two-car crash that occurred and one of the vehicles had come to rest on its roof.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the rollover vehicle, a 55-year-old Kalamazoo man, was northbound on Sage Street, failed to yield the right of way as he entered the intersection and was subsequently struck by a westbound vehicle driven by a 44-year-old Kalamazoo resident.

Both drivers were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is being asked to call Kalamazoo Public Safety at (269) 337-8994 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100 or at http://www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com on the Web.