Big cleanup necessary on I-96 after truck hauling watermelons crashes

LEROY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Crews had a hefty cleanup job after a crash involving a truck hauling watermelons in mid-Michigan.

The Ingham County sheriff’s office says the truck on Friday hit another truck carrying plastic products that was stopped with a flat tire along the shoulder of westbound Interstate 96 in Leroy Township, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

The truck hauling watermelons ended up on its side in a ditch.

The sheriff’s office says one of the drivers was taken to a hospital for evaluation with minor injuries. Crews worked for hours to remove watermelons from the trailer so it could be set upright. The Lansing State Journal reports two big trash bins were filled with watermelons as of late Friday morning.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.