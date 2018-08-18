Early morning gunfire leaves one man in hospital

Posted 4:29 AM, August 18, 2018, by , Updated at 04:47AM, August 18, 2018

BATTLE CREEK, Mich.– Authorities say one man is recovering this morning after being shot in Battle Creek early Saturday morning.

Shots fired just before 2 a.m. in the area of SW Capital Avenue and Eldred Street.

Deputies tell us the man was dropped off at Bronson Hospital in Battle Creek by an unknown subject and is the man is being uncooperative; leaving them with no leads to a suspect at this time.

As for his injuries, we’re told he has been transferred to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo and the man is currently in stable condition.

If you know anything, call police or silent observer.

