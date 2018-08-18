× Family struggled with debt before his arrest for killing wife, daughters

FREDERICK, Colo. (CNN) — Chris and Shanann Watts detailed their life on social media. They shared photos of beach vacations to San Diego and screengrabs of lovey-dovey text messages. They gushed about their daughters, Bella and Celeste, and posted photos of the little girls’ gap-toothed grins and funny dances.

“Happy Husband Appreciation Day! I couldn’t imagine a better man for us,” Shanann Watts wrote next to their photo in April.

“You spoil us with love an(d) attention! You put up with 3 impatient, demanding women in the house,” she continued. “You work so hard everyday to provide for us. I love you so much.”

Four months after Shanann Watts posted that photo, her husband sits in a jail in Colorado, suspected of killing her, along with Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3.

The mother, who was pregnant, and daughters vanished Monday from their suburban Denver home. Their bodies were found Thursday at the site of the petroleum company where Chris Watts once worked, authorities said.

Chris Watts, 33, was arrested in connection with their deaths but has not been formally charged. He’s next due in court Tuesday.