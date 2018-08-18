× Fire destroys Nichols Road home in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Everyone inside escaped safely as a Friday night blaze destroyed a single-family house.

At 9:41 p.m. Friday, the Battle Creek Fire Department responded to a report of flames at a home at 4205 Nichols Road. Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters found a single-family, one-story, house totally engulfed in flames.

There were no fire hydrants at this location so mutual aid for tankers had to be called in.

The house was possibly occupied but after firefighters’ initial investigation all residents were safely out of the house.

Fire control was defensive as there was no possible way to make entry.

There were no injuries to either residents or firefighters.

The home was determined to be a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Battle Creek Fire Department.