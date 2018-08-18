× Grand Rapids Art Museum encouraging arts for all

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Art Museum is doing their part to help low-income families enjoy the arts.

The Grand Rapids Art Museum joined the national “Museums for All” access program, which gives free admission to over 200 museums across the country.

As part of that program, people receiving food assistance benefits get free admission to GRAM for up to four people.

GRAM requires anyone interested in taking advantage of the offer to present their Michigan Bridge card.

The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum, as well as the Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts, also participate in the “Museums for All” program.