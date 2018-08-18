Grand Rapids Art Museum encouraging arts for all

Posted 12:08 AM, August 18, 2018, by
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Art Museum is doing their part to help low-income families enjoy the arts.
The Grand Rapids Art Museum joined the national “Museums for All” access program, which gives free admission to over 200 museums across the country.
As part of that program, people receiving food assistance benefits get free admission to GRAM for up to four people.
GRAM requires anyone interested in taking advantage of the offer to present their Michigan Bridge card.
The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum, as well as the Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts, also participate in the “Museums for All” program.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s