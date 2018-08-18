GRPD searching for gunman after man shot twice

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department called in its Special Response Team (SRT) late Saturday night to assist with a search for the suspect in a shooting late Saturday night.

It happened near S. Division Avenue and Sycamore Street – north of Franklin Street – around 10:25 p.m. GRPD Lieutenant Joseph Trigg tells FOX 17 a man was shot once in the leg and once in the side. Police say the wounds are not considered to be life-threatening.

“(The victim) is not cooperating (with police). He was taken to (Mercy Health) St. Mary’s Hospital.”

Trigg said the S.R.T. assisted a K-9 crew in attempting to track down the gunman, but was not successful yet, at the time of this report.

There was no indication that public safety was at risk. Sycamore Street remained blocked off east of Division.