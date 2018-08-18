Heat and humidity for the weekend in West Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – Hazy sunshine to kick off this weekend after a foggy start to our Saturday. Temperatures will build into the lower 80s with dew point still in the 60s keeping us muggy. Dew points will very slowly decrease through the weekend. We will stay mostly dry with a slim chance to see an isolated chance for a shower or two this afternoon and evening. High pressure is nearby making any rain chances not likely, but can’t be completely ruled out.

Lake Michigan waters are still warm, but waves will be a bit rough today. Waves expected from 2 to 4 feet with winds out of the north east anywhere from 10 to 25 knots. Stay safe if you are heading to the lakeshore!

Monday into Tuesday is our next chance to see showers and storms in West Michigan. We can expect heavy downpours and storms with this system along with gusty winds especially on the back end. We still aggressively need the rain as our drought monitor is still abnormally or moderately dry.

West Michigan will see dry conditions again after our mid-week system moves through with temperatures in the 70s and 80s.