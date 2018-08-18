Heat and humidity for the weekend in West Michigan

Posted 8:24 AM, August 18, 2018, by

WEST MICHIGAN – Hazy sunshine to kick off this weekend after a foggy start to our Saturday. Temperatures will build into the lower 80s with dew point still in the 60s keeping us muggy. Dew points will very slowly decrease through the weekend. We will stay mostly dry with a slim chance to see an isolated chance for a shower or two this afternoon and evening. High pressure is nearby making any rain chances not likely, but can’t be completely ruled out.

Lake Michigan waters are still warm, but waves will be a bit rough today. Waves expected from 2 to 4 feet with winds out of the north east anywhere from 10 to 25 knots.  Stay safe if you are heading to the lakeshore!

Monday into Tuesday is our next chance to see showers and storms in West Michigan. We can expect heavy downpours and storms with this system along with gusty winds especially on the back end. We still aggressively need the rain as our drought monitor is still abnormally or moderately dry.

West Michigan will see dry conditions again after our mid-week system moves through with temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s