High expectations for Grant Football

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANT, Mich. -- Darren Geraghty is entering his third year as head coach of the Grant football team, coming off two-straight years in the playoffs for the first time in program history.

The Tigers also got their first playoff win in 2017 against crosstown rival Newaygo, but Geraghty said the expectations will remain the same each year.

"The bar is gonna be set at the same spot every year for us," he added. "We want to compete for the conference championship every year and our goal every year along with that is to get six wins and make it to the playoffs. There will be no lowering of the bar depending on a class at all."

And the players seem just as eager to compete.

"Everybody wants more," senior quarterback Chase Lowry said. "We're all out here working hard every day and the momentum just keeps building up and up and up. Higher and higher every day. Everybody just wants more of that."