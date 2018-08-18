K-9 and handler track down wanted suspect in Kalamazoo County

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — K-9 Zeus and his handler are being credited for helping capture a suspect wanted for felonious assault with firearm.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the area of E. JK Avenue and 28th Street in Comstock Township on Saturday evening. Police say the suspect had a warrant out for their arrest and ran off before deputies arrived.

Police say Zeus and his handler tracked the suspect for 1400 yards through thick terrain before being captured. The suspect’s identity has not been released, but is being housed in the Kalamazoo County Jail.