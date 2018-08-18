K-9 and handler track down wanted suspect in Kalamazoo County

Posted 11:01 PM, August 18, 2018, by

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — K-9 Zeus and his handler are being credited for helping capture a suspect  wanted for felonious assault with firearm.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the area of E. JK Avenue and 28th Street in Comstock Township on Saturday evening. Police say the suspect had a warrant out for their arrest and ran off before deputies arrived.

Police say Zeus and his handler tracked the suspect for 1400 yards through thick terrain before being captured. The suspect’s identity has not been released, but is being housed in the Kalamazoo County Jail.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s