MSP: Man fatally shoots self during standoff; hostage unharmed in Owosso

Posted 6:23 PM, August 18, 2018, by , Updated at 06:25PM, August 18, 2018

OWOSSO, Mich. — Michigan State Police say a standoff/hostage situation in Shiawassee County has ended with a barricaded gunman fatally shooting himself.

MSP Lieutenant David Kaiser tells FOX 17 a woman who was being held hostage in a mobile home in Owosso was not harmed.

It began Saturday morning in the 3100 block of Mansfield Street, in the Candlewick Court Mobile Home Park.  Lieutenant Kaiser says the Owosso Police Department responded to the initial call, but summoned an MSP tactical team after learning the gunman was holding a hostage. Police tried to entice a surrender, but say the man came out of the home early in the afternoon and fired off some shots before turning the gun on himself.

MSP confirms the man shot himself in the head. No one else was injured.

There’s no word what prompted the standoff, as the investigation continues.

