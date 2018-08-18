Police: pilot killed, as crop-dusting plane crashes in Branch County field

BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Federal Aviation Administration is en route to a bean field in a rural section of Branch County, where a crop-dusting plane crashed late Saturday afternoon – killing the pilot.

Sergeant Todd Price with the Michigan State Police Marshall Post tells FOX 17 the single-seat/single-engine plane went down in the middle of a bean field, between 5:35 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. The location is near Kosmerick and Clearwater roads in Bethel Township, which is east of the City of Bronson and west of I-69.

Witnesses told police the plane was trying to negotiate a turn to dust another row of crops when it went down. Sergeant Price says the pilot -25-year-old Phillip Ching of Middlebury, Indiana – was killed, and nobody on the ground was injured. Police say Ching was originally licensed out of Ellis Township, Michigan.

The airplane flew out of Lutes Flying Service in Shipshewana, Indiana, according to Price, who said the family of the pilot has already been notified.

“An autopsy will be conducted. The FAA is en route to the scene, and the NTSB (National Transportation Safety Board) will be investigating.”

There was no early indication what caused the crash.