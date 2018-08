Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWAYGO, Mich. -- In their second year under head coach, Scott Van Essen, the Newaygo football team is feeling much more comfortable as a unit this fall.

With a returning quarterback and running back, too, the Lions said their hope is to get back to the playoffs once again.

"It was awesome just being there because we were out a few years before and didn't have too good of a season," senior quarterback Connor Swinehart smiled. "We came in that season looking for a postseason and we got a postseason. That really motivates us to get back out here."