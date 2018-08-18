× Tap your toe and swing into style at GRandJazzFest 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Get ready to break out your jazz hands over the weekend for the 6th annual GRandJazzFest.

Beats will be dropping at Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids from 12:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, and runs through Sunday.

Steve Grove, also known as “Euge Grove,” is headlining Saturday, with other artists like Lin Rountree and Oli Silk playing throughout the rest of the day.

A few other acts like the student jazz band “Lushh” and Marcus Anderson will be featured on Sunday.

Free face painting will also be offered for any kids that want to get in on the fun.