× Teen motorcycle rider hurt in Ottawa County crash

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A teenage motorcycle rider was injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday night.

At 10:37 p.m. Friday, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an accident with injuries on Greenly Street east of Snip Drive in Holland Township. The investigation showed that Ryder Rodriguez, 40, of Holland was driving a Toyota Prius eastbound on Greenly when he attempted to turn into a private drive.

While turning, Rodriguez crossed over the center line and into the westbound lane, where his car struck a Yamaha motorcycle being ridden westbound by Ty Krotz, 19, of Holland.

Krotz was transported to Holland Community Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Rodriguez was not hurt.

Krotz was wearing a helmet and Rodriguez was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Rodriguez was cited by deputies for driving left of center.

The incident remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.