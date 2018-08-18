Young leadership at Northpointe Christian

Even though the team is a bit younger in 2018, they do have some good leaders.
"Leadership - as long you instill it's importance to the kids and teach it and talk to them about how to be a leader, it will take care of itself," head coach Tim Swore said during their second week of practice. "So it doesn't have to be from a senior. This year our seniors will be some of the leaders, but we've got some younger kids that are ready to lead, too."
But with a number of kids returning with varsity experience, the Mustangs are still confident in their abilities and hope to utilize their skill position players as well.