Young leadership at Northpointe Christian

Posted 11:07 PM, August 18, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Northpointe Christian football team lost in the first round of the playoffs in 2017, but it was an outstanding year for the program and the OK Silver Conference.

Even though the team is a bit younger in 2018, they do have some good leaders.

"Leadership - as long you instill it's importance to the kids and teach it and talk to them about how to be a leader, it will take care of itself," head coach Tim Swore said during their second week of practice. "So it doesn't have to be from a senior. This year our seniors will be some of the leaders, but we've got some younger kids that are ready to lead, too."

But with a number of kids returning with varsity experience, the Mustangs are still confident in their abilities and hope to utilize their skill position players as well.

