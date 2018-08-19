× 2 hurt when Cass County driver runs stop sign

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — Two people were injured when a woman ran a stop sign and the vehicles collided Saturday afternoon.

Cass County Sheriff Richard J Behnke reports that at 2:38 p.m. Saturday deputies were called to investigate a personal injury crash that occurred at the intersection of Brush Road and Redfield Street in Milton Township. The investigation showed that Timothy Mcintyre, 44, of Niles was southbound when a westbound vehicle driven by Mary Barths, 61, of South Bend, Ind., failed to stop at the sign at the intersection and the vehicles collided.

Barths was transported by ambulance to South Bend Memorial Hospital for treatment. No condition report was available today.

Mcintyre was treated and release at the scene.

Behnke said seat belts were worn and alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

The case remains under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.

Assisting at the scene were the Michigan State Police, Edwardsburg Fire Department, the Southwestern Michigan Community Ambulance Service and Life Care ambulance.