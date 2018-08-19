A celebration heritage kicks of next weekend at the annual Polish Festival

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– One West Michigan community is celebrating 39 years of Polish heritage next weekend.

The celebration and appreciation of the culture will begin at Rosa Park Circle around 11 a.m. on Friday, August 24th in Grand Rapids.

The Polish Heritage Society will be hosting the event.

You can expect a lot of entertainment such as dancing and cooking demos.

Plus, there will be authentic food, drinks and more.

The festivities run through Sunday, August 26th.

For more information, visit the Heritage Society’s website.

