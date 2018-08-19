Alcohol believed to have played a factor in Cass County rollover crash

Posted 1:52 AM, August 19, 2018, by

CASS COUNTY, Mich.– Deputies believe alcohol is to blame for a rollover crash that has left one person injured.

This happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Marcellus Highway near Dowagiac.

Deputies tell Fox17 that the male driver was headed westbound, when he lost control of his vehicle, causing it to swerve and flip over.

The driver told police that he was trying to avoid an oncoming car.

He was taken to Borgess Lee Hospital for his injuries.

This crash is still under investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s