Alcohol believed to have played a factor in Cass County rollover crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich.– Deputies believe alcohol is to blame for a rollover crash that has left one person injured.

This happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Marcellus Highway near Dowagiac.

Deputies tell Fox17 that the male driver was headed westbound, when he lost control of his vehicle, causing it to swerve and flip over.

The driver told police that he was trying to avoid an oncoming car.

He was taken to Borgess Lee Hospital for his injuries.

This crash is still under investigation.