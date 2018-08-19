× 1 killed and 3 hurt when SUV crashes on Alden Nash

LOWELL, Mich. — One person died and three others were injured in a serious SUV crash on Alden Nash Avenue SE on Sunday afternoon.

At 2:33 p.m. Sunday, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an accident with injuries and possibly fatalities on Alden Nash near 36th Street SE southwest of Lowell.

The investigation showed that a 2014 Ford Edge was southbound just north of 36th Street when the driver — a 71-year-old man — fell asleep, the car left the roadway and hit a tree with the passenger side.

His 63-year-old wife was riding in the front passenger seat and was killed by the impact.

The driver and two rear-seat passengers, the couple’s grandchildren ages 6 and 3, all suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No names are being released until relatives are notified.

The family was on their way to the grandparents’ home in Schoolcraft at the time of the crash.

The SUV was destroyed and the tree was broken in half by the collision.

Alden Nash is currently closed to traffic between 36th and Emery Drive SE.