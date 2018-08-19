Branch County dam ‘is in a stage of failure’

Posted 12:13 PM, August 19, 2018, by , Updated at 12:23PM, August 19, 2018

BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. — A Branch County dam “is in a stage of failure,” Branch County Emergency Management announced at noon Sunday.

Following is the statement released by Branch County Emergency Management’s Tim Miner:

“The Blackhawk Dam is in a stage of failure. The Branch County Drain Commissioner’s Office is working to mitigate the issues. Materials and equipment are being brought in to repair the dam. There is potential for significant flooding in the Coldwater River area extending into the Pilot Knob area. The amount of flooding will be dependent on control mechanisms that are being applied. Residence in this area should prepare for potential flooding problems. The City of Coldwater and Branch County Emergency Management are monitoring the situation.”

