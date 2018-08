× Canadian band, “Delhi 2 Dublin,” coming to West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.— The Canadian band which is described as a world music group is coming to West Michigan.

“Delhi 2 Dublin” became known worldwide after releasing their music with its mash-up of genres like Electronic, Hip-Hop, and Celtic.

The band will be making a stop in Grand Rapids for their tour on Sunday.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. at The Stashe.

Tickets cost just $12.

For more information check out the band’s Facebook.