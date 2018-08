× Catch the Dahlia Show at Frederik Meijer Gardens

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.— The beautiful Dahlia Flower will be featured Saturday, August 25th and Sunday, August 26th at the Frederik Meijer Gardens.

Organizers say members of the Dahlia Society will be on hand to answer questions and to give tips on how to care for the flowers.

Tickets are $15 for adults and just $7 for kids, children 2 and under get in for free.