Catch the Mystery-Movie: "Summer of '84" at the UICA

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.— You can catch a new mystery-movie right here in Grand Rapids, it’s called “Summer of ‘84” and it’s been catching a lot of buzz since it opened up at the Sundance Film Festival.

You can catch the show throughout August 30th at the Urban Institute of Contemporary.

The film follows Davey, a teenage-conspiracy theorist who begins to suspect that the police officer who lives in the neighborhood is a serial killer.

Davey and his friends then launch their own investigation which soon becomes dangerous in the Summer of 1984.

Tickets are $8 for non-members and $4 for UICA members.

The film is playing throughout the rest of the month, we have the full list of showings below:

SHOWTIMES:

08/17 | 3:00, 8:00 PM

08/18 | 3:00 PM

08/19 | 3:00 PM

08/22 | 8:00 PM

08/23 | 8:00 PM

08/24 | 12:30, 5:30 PM

08/25 | 12:30, 5:30 PM

08/26 | 12:30, 5:30 PM

08/28 | 5:30 PM

08/29 | 5:30 PM

08/30 | 5:30 PM