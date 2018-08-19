Detroit Free Press reporting Whitmer’s likely pick for lieutenant governor

Posted 11:15 PM, August 19, 2018, by , Updated at 11:29PM, August 19, 2018

MICHIGAN — The Detroit Free Press is reporting that Garlin Gilchrist II is Whitmer’s pick for lieutenant governor.

He’s currently the executive director for the University of Michigan’s Center for Social Media Responsibility.

He does not have experience in political office, but ran for Detroit city clerk in 2017, and ran social media for Barrack Obama’s presidential campaign.

We will have complete coverage of Monday's announcement.

